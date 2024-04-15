Former Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao quits BJP, joins Congress

Rao had earlier joined the BJP after being denied a ticket by the BRS at the time of the Assembly elections last year. He was expecting a BJP ticket from the Adilabad Parliament segment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 07:28 PM

Adilabad: Former Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress in presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a programme held in Hyderabad on Monday.

He was upset after the party did not field him and instead gave the ticket to Godam Nagesh, former Adilabad MP. He had won from the constituency by contesting on the ticket of BRS in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Meanwhile, Nirmal municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, former Adilabad agriculture market committee chairpersons Raj Mohammad and Ravinder Reddy also joined the Congress at the same event.