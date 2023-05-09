Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appointed as Chief Advisor to CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was on Tuesday appointed as Chief Advisor to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

According to sources, the Chief Minister had issued orders in this regard, making Somesh Kumar his chief advisor, in the rank of a Cabinet Minister for a period of three years.

Somesh Kumar, who was appointed by the Chief Minister as Chief Secretary in December 2019, had to step down in January this year after the Telangana High Court issued an order, asking the TS government to relieve him and send him to Andhra Pradesh. The High Court had allowed the writ petition filed by the Union government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order allotting Somesh Kumar to Telangana after bifurcation.

The 1989 batch bureaucrat was the fifth and longest-serving Chief Secretary in Telangana, and is known for spearheading several flagship initiatives of the Chandrashekhar Rao-government. Though he had reported for duty in Andhra Pradesh after being relieved from here, he applied for VRS later.