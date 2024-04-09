Former DGP of Rajasthan ACB joins BJP

The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was inducted into the BJP by Arun Chaturvedi, the party's joining committee convenor and its state unit vice-president Narayan Panchariya.

By PTI Published Date - 9 April 2024, 04:13 PM

Jaipur: BL Soni, a former director general of police of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was inducted into the BJP by Arun Chaturvedi, the party’s joining committee convenor and its state unit vice-president Narayan Panchariya.

According to a BJP statement, Soni targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and alleged that he harmed lakhs of youngsters in the state due to his personal and political interests.

“In the Gehlot government, even the conduct of those responsible for conducting the recruitment examination was questionable,” he claimed.