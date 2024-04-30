Revanth warns of BJP’s surgical strike on SC, ST, weaker sections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 09:20 PM

Karimnagar: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated that there was a possibility of surgical strikes on SC, ST and weaker sections if the BJP returned to power at the Centre.

The reservations being enjoyed by them during the last 70 years would be abolished, he said, asking who had given the BJP the right to abolish reservations which were a boon for the people of this country.

Speaking at a public meeting in Jammikunta on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had humiliated the formation of a separate Telangana State through his comments in the parliament.

Modi had said that the separate State bill was approved by closing the doors of parliament and giving birth to a child by killing the mother.

Why did not the Karimnagar and Nizamabad BJP MPs, who were present in the house at that time, question the PM’s comments? Why should the people of Telangana people votes for the BJP, he asked, also pointing out that in AP Reorganization Act, it was promised to establish a steel plant in Bayyaram, Kazipet railway coach factory, national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy project, IIM, and IIT.

However, not a single promise was fulfilled. BJP leaders had also insulted Hindu tradition by distributing Ayodhya ‘thalambralu’ 15 days before completion of the Ayodhya Sri Ram temple, he said, stating that it was an unfortunate tradition in the country to seek votes in the name of god.