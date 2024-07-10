Former IPS officer’s signature forged; attempt made to sell his land in Sangareddy

According to the police, the accused Sanjeeva Reddy, Rathod Ravindar and Sudhakar, allegedly created a fake document showing that they had an agreement with the owners of the 57 acres to purchase the entire land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 07:04 PM

Jogipet police are producing accused trio before media in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Three persons allegedly tried to sell land owned by retired IPS officer S Prabhakar Reddy and three others.

According to the police, Prabhakar Reddy, a native of Andole, and three others owned 57 acres of land at Etigadda near the Andole mandal headquarters. The accused – Sanjeeva Reddy, a resident of Rykal village in Narayankhed mandal, Rathod Ravindar and Sudhakar, both residents of Kangti mandal – allegedly created a fake document showing that they had an agreement with the owners of the 57 acres to purchase the entire land.

According to the document, the trio agreed to purchase the entire land at Rs.39 lakh per acre and that they had paid Rs 2 crore to the land owners as the first installment. The trio had also forged the signatures of the four landowners.

Producing the accused before the media in Jogipet on Wednesday, Inspector Anil Kumar said the trio had entered into an agreement to sell the same piece of land to a builder from Hyderabad, showing the fake documents. The accused accepted Rs 11 lakh as advance from the builder.

When the builder came to see the land, the neighbours noticed them and informed the landowners. Prabhakar Reddy then took the issue to the notice of Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh, who in turn ordered Jogipet Inspector Anil Kumar to carry out an inquiry into the issue. After the inquiry, the Jogipet police nabbed Sanjeeva Reddy, Sudhakar and Ravindar on Wednesday and seized the forged documents.

Anil said Sanjeeva Reddy, who was working as a land broker in the district, was the mastermind of the entire fraud. The three were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.