Former Maharashtra minister injured during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:19 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

According to party leaders, Raut was moving towards the stage at Charminar, from where Rahul Gandhi was resuming his yatra, but before he could reach the venue, the police started pushing people to make way for Rahul and in the melee Raut lost his balance and fell down sustaining minor injuries.

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut sustained injuries while participating in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the city on Wednesday. Raut sustained injuries in eyes, after he was allegedly pushed aside to make way for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after the yatra resumed in the city.

He was immediately rushed to a corporate hospital in the city, where he is undergoing treatment.

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt too joined Rahul Gandhi for a brief period during the yatra.