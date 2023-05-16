Former Mayor of KDMC joins BRS

Impressed with the Telangana government’s welfare measures, many Dalit organisations leaders joined the BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 16 May 23

Impressed with the Telangana government’s welfare measures, many Dalit organisations leaders joined the BRS

Hyderabad: After former MLAs and MPs from different parties, now Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) former Mayor Ramesh Jadhav, retired IPS Pratap Nalawade, and a few former Mumbai corporators joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday.

Impressed with the Telangana government’s welfare measures, many Dalit organisations leaders joined the BRS. They wanted a replication of Telangana’s Dalit Bandhu and other welfare programmes for socio-economic development of Dalits in Maharashtra. They also hailed the State government’s move to install 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the city.

Along with Ramesh Jadhav, former corporators Kalyan Gaikwad, Sandeep Jadhav, Dinesh Jadhav, Sarpanch Sangathan chief Shyam Bhavar from Haldar district, and others too joined the BRS. The Chief Minister handed over the party scarves and welcomed them into the party.