BRS gears up for next leg of ‘Operation Maharashtra’

Party President and CM KCR, who has been spearheading Operation Maharashtra in person so far, is now embarking on an ambitious programme to reach out to people door to door

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: With the state of affairs in the political arena in Maharashtra promising enormous success, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is all set to go all out in its campaign aimed at building a massive support base.

Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been spearheading Operation Maharashtra in person so far, is now embarking on an ambitious programme to reach out to people door to door.

To start with, the party will be organizing a two day workshop for party functionaries at Nanded on May 19 and 20. The party president has given his consent for inaugurating the workshop. He will spell out the party agenda for the neighbouring State at the workshop.

Key leaders of the party drawn from different parts of Maharashtra called on the Chief Minister on Sunday and discussed the modalities for the workshop, which will be the first major organizational event of the party in the State. Shankar Anna Dhondge, senior leader of the party from Nanded informed that the BRS already has its functionaries working in 265 of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra.

Invitations for the workshop have been extended to only two or three leaders from each Assembly constituency. Prospective nominees for the next Assembly elections will primarily be the attendees for the event, which will have participation of over 1500 party leaders at Nanded. Arrangements are in progress on a big scale to make it a success.

According to party sources, the plan is to have party leaders duly tuned into the BRS ideology to go door to door in all Assembly constituencies as part of a State-wide membership drive that will take off on May 21. The party flag and literature will reach every household before June 20.

Party committees at the village level and town level will be constituted in a month’s time. The party will start functioning in a full-fledged manner from its new offices at Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune and Mumbai very soon.

Stating that K Chandrashekhar Rao was already a household name in Maharashtra because of his much talked about Telangana model, leaders said they need not explain much about the BRS.

“We are only a later addition to the campaign. People are keen to receive him with open arms. Rythu Bandhu, round the clock power supply and tapped water supply for every household under Mission Bhagiratha are the main attractions,” they said.

The party growth in Maharashtra is an affair of complex multiplication, not the simple multiplication, thanks to the aversion developed by people towards the age old parties that drew a blank in addressing even the community needs, said the BRS leaders from Maharashtra.

Wishing that the Telangana model will be implemented countrywide, they hoped that Mahasrashtra would be the first to have it replicated.