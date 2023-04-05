Former Metpalli MLA Komireddy Ramulu passes away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:40 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Komireddy Ramulu

Jagtial: Senior Congress leader and former Metpalli MLA Komireddy Ramulu passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. He was 72.

Ramulu, who was suffering from age-related health issues, was admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad where he breathed his last this morning. He is survived by three sons.

A lawyer, Ramulu had won for the first time as MLA from Metpalli assembly constituency in 2004 by contesting on a Janata Party ticket after the Congress denied him a ticket. He had worked as a student union leader while doing his LLB in Osmania University. He had contested from Metpalli for the first time in 1983 but lost.

In 1998, his wife Komireddy Jyothi had won from the Metpalli seat. He contested from Korutla in 2014 and lost.