Show causes notices served on junior colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Show cause notices were served on several junior colleges in Hyderabad over not relieving their junior lecturers for Intermediate Public Examinations evaluation duties.
According to orders issued by the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), Hyderabad, on Tuesday, a total of 125 junior lecturers had not reported to the evaluation duties on March 30 as they were not relieved by the college concerned.
The DIEO directed the colleges to submit an explanation by Wednesday, failing which action will be initiated against the defaulters.