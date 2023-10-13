Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu raises glam quotient at Lakme Fashion Week

By ANI Updated On - 07:40 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

New Delhi: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Friday stole the spotlight in designer Pallavi Mohan’s ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

She turned a showstopper for ‘Not So Serious’ by Pallavi Mohan’s 15th-anniversary celebration in a purple gown that left the crowd in awe. The gown had gorgeous sequins and exquisite feathers.

Harnaaz opted for a lifted middle parting hairstyle with a touch of wavy curls to the tresses.

For glam, she went for a minimal makeup look and opted for a pair of long stone earrings to complement her outfit.

Talking about Pallavi Mohan’s collection.

Guapa’s collection is a visual ode to the enchanting and unexpected contrasts of the Desert Oasis; earthy tones with contrasting bright hues, fluid hand-draped silhouettes paired with impeccable tailored pieces. From extensively using biodegradable fabrics to reducing waste and up-cycling; sustainability will be at the core of the designs.

Pallavi Mohan’s latest collection, ‘My Journey… Just the Beginning…’ stand firm on her values, while ‘Not So Serious’ has reached new heights, maturing into a stronger, more self-aware brand. This collection will entail the core identity of the brand but with a stronger and more evolved vibe.

Pallavi’s artisanal skills are a force to be reckoned with, using her core traditional techniques to bring nature’s 3D flowers to life in gorgeous pastel and vibrant fabric hues.

Harnaaz is the first Indian woman to secure the Miss Universe win in 21 years after Lara Dutta won the pageant in 2000.

She defeated contestants from 79 countries to bring home the title. The 70th Miss Universe 21 was held in Eilat, Israel.

Harnaaz, who belongs to Chandigarh, Punjab, has previously bagged numerous pageant titles including LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.