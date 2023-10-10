AP: Lokesh questioned for over 6 hrs in Inner Ring Road case, summoned again

Lokesh also said he was quizzed on his role as an executive director in Heritage Foods Ltd and in TDP when the party was in power in the state between 2014 and 2019

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh Police CID on Tuesday questioned TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for over six hours in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam and asked him to appear before it again on October 11.

Emerging from the CID’s Economic Offences Wing-II office at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Lokesh told reporters: “I was questioned for abour six and half hours by CID officials… they told me to come again at 10 am on Wednesday and served a 41 A (CrPC) notice to me right there.” According to former AP Minister, the officials asked him several questions that were not related to the Inner Ring Road.

Lokesh also said he was quizzed on his role as an executive director in Heritage Foods Ltd and in TDP when the party was in power in the state between 2014 and 2019.

The Inner Ring Road (IRR) scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati city. The CID has alleged that the road’s alignment was changed to provide undue favour to companies owned by TDP leaders, including former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh alleged that his father was arrested only out of ‘political vengeance’, without any proof of wrongdoing.

The CID has named Lokesh as accused number 14 (A-14) in the Inner Ring Road case.

Chandrababu Naidu is currently lodged in Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

