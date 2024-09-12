Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao condoles demise of Sitaram Yechury

He recalled Yechury's active work in the Third Front and said he communist leader was a combination of values and ideologies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 08:33 PM

Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao has expressed his condolences on the death of CPI (M) party national general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

He extended his condolences to Yechury’s family members. He recalled Yechury’s active work in the Third Front and said he communist leader was a combination of values and ideologies.

Yechury, who was arrested during the state of emergency in the country, has further consolidated his position and was a leader who stood on the side of the people, Nageswara Rao said, adding that he lost a good friend.