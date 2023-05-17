Get into action mode, CM KCR tells partymen

The State had created a new landmark in every sector, resulting in a widespread clamour elsewhere for replicating Telangana model, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bharath Rashtra Samiti President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked elected representatives and chief functionaries of the party to swing into action to galvanize the cadres to take Telangana’s success story to the people.

Addressing BRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs and chairpersons of different corporations of the state who attended the meeting of the BRS Legislative Party and BRS Parliamentary Party, he said the turnaround achieved by the State in key sectors was being acclaimed all over.

The State had created a new landmark in every sector, resulting in a widespread clamour elsewhere for replicating Telangana model, he said, citing the growing demand for the model in the neighbouring Maharashtra.

At the same time, taking serious note of the monotonous approach to the task of reaching out to the people with the State’s own success story, he said the time had come to put the rank and file of the organization at all levels back into action mode.

The 21 day celebrations planned as part of the 10th Formation Day would be the right occasion to speak about the growth and progress of Telangana, he said, adding that everyone should ensure active participation in the celebrations.

The department wise and day wise schedule of the celebrations would be released after finalizing it in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Public meetings would be organised in every constituency and every district involving people at the grassroots. Every elected representative should ensure active participation to make the event a grand success.

He pointed out that some of elected representatives were yet to update themselves about the rapid strides made in the development of Telangana despite the humble beginnings the State could make nine years ago.