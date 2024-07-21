BRS leader questions inaction of Congress, BJP MPs from Telangana

Senior leader and former BRS MP B Vinod Kumar said despite both the parties winning eight MP seats each, none of them submitted any representations to the Centre for budget allocations to the State in the last 15 days.

Hyderabad: Former BRS MP B Vinod Kumar castigated the BJP and Congress MPs from Telangana for their inaction in pressing the Central government for key projects of the State. He said despite both the parties winning eight MP seats each, none of them submitted any representations to the Centre for budget allocations to the State in the last 15 days.

With the budget session of Parliament scheduled to begin on Monday, Vinod Kumar urged Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with the BJP MPs to push for national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, railway coach factory at Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram, and funds for backward districts and Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district of Telangana. He also called on the Congress MPs to advocate for these crucial projects.

“This budget lays the foundation for five years of Narendra Modi’s administration at the Centre. The Modi government has not focused on the issues outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act over the last ten years. It is high time that the Centre fulfills its promises as per the Act,” he said.

He noted that the Union government is expected to allocate significant funds to Andhra Pradesh, considering the crucial support lent by the TDP at the Centre. He said during their tenure, BRS MPs actively raised issues in the Parliament and achieved results for Telangana. He suggested that the current MPs to follow suit and ensure the State’s needs are addressed.