Former MPTC member allegedly killed over affair at Ghatkesar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 09:57 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A former MPTC member was killed over an alleged extramarital affair by some persons at Ghatkesar.

According to reports, G Mahesh (42), went missing on June 17. His family members made a complaint at the Ghatkesar police station and a case of man missing registered.

During investigation, the police took into custody two persons who on interrogation admitted to have killed Mahesh and disposed the body at Ghatkesar dumping yard.

The police then reached the dump yard and recovered the body.

The police suspect Mahesh was into an illegal relationship with a woman and it could have led to the murder.

The police are further investigating the case.