Former scientist, accomplice making drugs nabbed by Rachakonda cops

Published Date - 02:53 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police raided a drug manufacturing unit at Uppal and nabbed two persons who were preparing and supplying narcotic substances. The police seized 53 grams of synthetic drug, 3.6 kg of narcotic substance liquids, one LSD blot and a cocaine capsule along with other articles.

The arrested persons were Pulicherla Srinivas Reddy (52), a resident of Tarnaka and native of Guntur, and Nampally Lenin Babu (46), resident of Kothapet and native of Narketpally. Another suspect, Napolean of Chennai, was absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said Srinivas and Babu were preparing banned psychotropic substances at Akshaj Molecular Research Private Limited at Uppal. On a tip-off, a raid was conducted and the material was seized.

“Lenin Babu worked as a junior scientist in various pharmaceutical companies and was aware of the procedure of making psychotropic substances. Srinivas took his help and both of them were preparing the drugs,” Bhagwat said, adding that both were previously arrested in NDPS Act cases.

Srinivas was supplying the drugs they prepared to Napoleon in Chennai. Efforts were on to nab him, police said.