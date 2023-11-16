Former TPCC Vice President Gali Anil Kumar to join BRS on Thursday

Anil cited his disappointment with the Congress party’s decision to deny him a ticket from the Narsapur constituency in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections as the reason for his resignation.

10:42 AM, Thu - 16 November 23

Sangareddy: The Congress suffered a jolt in Medak district as TPCC Vice-president Gali Anil Kumar, who had filed his nomination for Narsapur constituency as a rebel, resigning from the party.

Anil Kumar, who aspired for the ticket, was disappointed after the party leadership did not promise any other post either to him while giving the ticket to Avula Raji Reddy.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy called upon Anil Kumar at his residence in Ameenpur on Thursday morning and invited him into the BRS. Anil Kumar is likely to join the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Narsapur public meeting on Thursday evening.

Anil Kumar had started his political journey with the BRS (then TRS) when the Chief Minister launched the party in 2001. He was a key member of the TRS and led the Statehood movement in the Patancheru area. However, he quit the party after the Patancheru seat was given to Mahipal Reddy for the second consecutive time in 2018.