Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
Home | News | Telangana Assembly Elections Rahul Gandhi To Address Rallies In 5 Assembly Segments On Friday
Fitnessandbeyond

Telangana Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 Assembly segments on Friday

AICC former president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing street corner meetings and road shows covering five Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Telangana.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:54 AM, Thu - 16 November 23
Telangana Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 Assembly segments on Friday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: AICC former president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing street corner meetings and road shows covering five Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Telangana on Friday, Congress sources said.

He will land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and reach Pinapaka by a chopper where he will address a road corner meeting, the sources said on Thursday.

From Pinapaka, he will proceed to Narsampet where he will spend two to three hours undertaking various programmes.

He will take up a ‘pada yatra’ in Warangal East and West constituencies.

Later, Rahul will reach Hyderabad by road and address a meeting in Rajendranagar, from where he will fly back to the national capital, the Congress sources said.

Related News

Fitnessandbeyond

Latest News