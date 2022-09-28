Formula E Prix race: Four member team visit Hyderabad to finalise race track

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

The progress of the Formula E event was discussed and the Special Chief Secretary assured the team that all the works related to the event would be completed within the stipulated time.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Formula E Prix race scheduled to be held here on February 11, 2023, a four member team from Formula E Holdings Limited, London, visited Hyderabad and met Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, on Wednesday.

The team headed by Marco Greil , Senior Event Manager at Formula E Holdings is in the city on a three-day visit to finalise the race track, fan zone, commercial overlay elements, VIP experiences, emotional club etc.

HMDA officials along with members of Formula E Holdings Limited and AceUrban visited the proposed Formula E site at NTR Marg, NTR Memorial, NTR Garden, Peoples plaza etc., and inspected alignment and other related facilities such as the paddock, emotion club, e-village,etc.

The team also visited the IMAX building to check the feasibility of race-related activities such as the emotion club, media centre, drivers briefing room etc.