Formula E car unveiled at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stay Bridge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:34 AM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: As a prelude to the Formula E Prix races scheduled to be held in Hyderabad early next year, the Formula E car was unveiled at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Stay Bridge on Sunday.

At 0 to 62 kmph in under 3 seconds, potential top speeds of 280 kmph, and hair-raising cornering, the Formula E Gen 2 cars are similar to the Formula 1 cars but run on EV technology.

The car will be showcased here for the next few days and then taken to other locations across the city in the coming months. Plans are afoot to take the car to other metro cities to create awareness around the country.