Hyderabad: Formula E race track to be ready by November-end

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:57 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Formula E race in the city next year, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday inspected the ongoing works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

According to the official, the race track will be ready by the end of November.

Hyderabad will be the first city in the country to host Formula E Race with top names in the league taking part. The two-day event, on February 10 and 11, 2023, will see 22 drivers from 11 participating teams fight it out for victory on the 2.8-km Street Circuit.

The State government will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix. On February 7, a first-of-its-kind Rall-E Hyderabad, an EV bike rally, would be conducted where thousands of bikers are expected to take part.