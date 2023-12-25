Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah express train derail at Ajmer station

Shashi Kiran further said that train movement is not disrupted and trains are passing through the second line.

By ANI Published Date - 02:54 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Photo: ANI

Ajmer: Four coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express got derailed while being taken to the yard for maintenance at Ajmer Junction, officials said on Monday.

According to, Chief Public Relations Officer Captain Shashi Kiran, no casualties were reported in the derailment incident.

Shashi Kiran further said that train movement is not disrupted and trains are passing through the second line. While efforts are underway to bring coaches back on track, they added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express (12480) derailed between Rajkiawas – Bomadra section in Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR) in January this year.

11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Express train.

The incident occurred between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur when the incident occurred.