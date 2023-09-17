Four from Telangana killed in road mishap in Maharashtra

Four persons were killed on the spot while four others were injured when a car fell into a valley when they were proceeding to visit the famous Chikhaldara hill station

Adilabad: Four persons, including two employees of the Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB), were killed on the spot while four others were injured when a car fell into a valley when they were proceeding to visit the famous Chikhaldara hill station, at Madki village in Amaravati district on Sunday.

Amaravati police said Gollapelli Vaibhav Yadav (25), and Shaik Salman (28), the driver of the car, both from Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal, Shiva Krishna, a cashier of TGB-Kapparla branch in Tamsi mandal and Koteshwar Rao, another cashier of Bheempur branch died on the spot. Shiva Krishna and Koteshwar Rao hail from Nalgonda district.

Muthineni Harish, K Yogesh Yadav, Suman Katika and J Shyamlinga Reddy were injured. They were staffers of different branches of the TGB.

Police said that the driver lost control over the vehicle due to thick fog, resulting in the car plunging into a 200-foot deep gorge at a curve on the ghat section near Madki village. Some motorists alerted local police who in turn rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a government hospital.

Yadav and Salman, who were friends since childhood and the officials of the TGB, wanted to have an outing in view of back-to-back holidays on Sunday and Monday.

