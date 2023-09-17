Constable’s son wins gold medal in BTech from NIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Nalgonda: Sudhireddy Dinesh Reddy, who hails from Bandameedi gudem in Kethepally mandal in the district, has won the gold medal in B.Tech (Computer Science) from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and also secured a job offer from a MNC with a package of Rs.48 lakh per annum.

Dinesh Reddy, the son of Shekar Reddy, a constable with the Telangana State Special Police, received the gold medal from ISRO chairman S. Somanath at the 21st convocation of NIT Warangal on Saturday. Dinesh had won a State level rank for intermediate as well.

He bagged the gold medal in B.Tech by securing 98 percent marks. Speaking to Telangana Today over phone, Dinesh said that SalesForce company had conducted a placement drive on the campus a year ago and offered a Rs.48 lakh per annum package to him.

He would join the job soon. After working in the IT sector for two years, he wants to focus on cracking the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.