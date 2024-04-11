| Four Gates To Be Lifted Further At Medigadda To Let Off Flood Flow

Four gates to be lifted further at Medigadda to let off flood flow

This exercise has to be completed in advance, taking adequate precautions. By raising the gates, water storage at an undesired level can be avoided, even in the event of heavy flooding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 08:23 PM

Hyderabad: Comprehensive corrective measures for addressing sagging piers at Medigadda are an immediate need, but there is no scope to do it unless the National Dam Safety Authority signals the go-ahead.

The main task before the Irrigation Department is to ensure safety and functionality of rest of the barrage infrastructure that is still intact, according to officials.

Also Read KCR calls for action plan in Telangana to tackle crisis

As part of this initiative, four of the gates in the impacted stretch were being lifted further, making adequate space for free flood flow once the monsoon sets in. This exercise has to be completed in advance, taking adequate precautions.

By raising the gates, water storage at an undesired level can be avoided, even in the event of heavy flooding.

The project officials are planning to raise another four gates in the second phase as part of the move before taking up any work on damaged Block No. 7, which must be structurally replaced by dismantling the piers that opened up cracks.

The NDSA is of the opinion that the barrage should not be filled with water in its present condition, as it would likely result in more structural issues.

The project officials took stock of the barrage condition by conducting an end-to-end inspection on Wednesday. The reports of further deterioration appeared in a section of media, proved to be false, said the officials.

By all means, the rehabilitation works would be possible only after getting the final report from the NDSA which was given four months time for the purpose.