Medigadda repairs: State govt writes to NDSA for a way out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 07:08 PM

Hyderabad: Caught between the immediate need for repairs on Medigadda barrage and options for its long-term rehabilitation, the State government on Friday wrote to the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) seeking way out. In the wake of mounting pressure from the opposition BRS as well as the irrigation experts for permanent rehabilitation measures, which would involve reconstruction of three sinking piers of the barrage, the government has decided to request the NDSA to explore the scope for initiating interim measures.

The NDSA panel, which is investigating the factors that resulted in the structural issues noticed in the barrage, visited the project twice in the past one month and its report is expected only by the end of June. Irrigation officials are under the impression that once the monsoon sets in, they would not have any scope for taking up even temporary repairs at least till the end of February 2025. In the event of heavy floods, which usually occur from June onwards, the impacted structures would be rendered further vulnerable.

The Pranahita sub basin contributes significantly to the flood flow in the river and the sinking piers may not withstand heavy floods. The State government was, in fact, firm on taking up long term rehabilitation programme only after the receiving the NDSA report. Even if immediate repairs are permitted, the long-term rehabilitation efforts are essential to ensure the stability and safety of the Barrage.

The top brass of the irrigation department had reportedly discussed the issue with the implementing agencies on the measures to be initiated ahead of the onset of monsoon in the event of getting the ‘go ahead’ from the NDSA and the State government.

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has been advocating for taking prompt repairs and construction of a coffer dam at Medigadda to facilitate lifting of water from Godavari to bail out the farmers at least during the next season. They had already lost the Rabi crop as the government failed to extend the irrigation support.

He had sounded a caution to the government against any further delay in taking up repair works. If the government failed to resume water supply from the projects served by the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme (KLIS), he threatened to lead the farmers protests. The L &T (Larsen and Toubro) which implemented the barrage works, had reportedly come forward to take up repair on the barrage.