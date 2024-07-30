| Four Held For Peddling Ganja In Mancherial 1 1 Kilograms Of Ganja Seized

Bhukya Saraiah alias Sai, Almekar Shyam, and Venkatesh, all from Mancherial town and SK Rizwan, a pan shop operator belonging to Ballarshah of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra were apprehended while moving suspiciously at Mancherial railway station.

DCP A Bhaskar briefs details of arrests of ganja peddlers to press persons in Mancherial on Tuesday

Mancherial: Four persons were arrested for allegedly peddling banned ganja here on Tuesday. Ganja weighing 1.1 kilograms, four mobile phones and cash Rs 4,000 were seized from their possession.

On being interrogated, Saraiah, Shyam and Venkatesh confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck for quite a long time. They admitted that they procured the contraband substance from Rizwan for Rs 16,000 per kilogram and were targeting youngsters of the town.

On being interrogated, Saraiah, Shyam and Venkatesh confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck for quite a long time. They admitted that they procured the contraband substance from Rizwan for Rs 16,000 per kilogram and were targeting youngsters of the town.

The three said that they were packing the ganja in sachets containing 20 grams each. They priced Rs 200 per sachet. revealed that they became peddlers after getting addicted to the ganja.

Rizwan disclosed that he was selling packets of ganja weighing 500 grams to the three peddlers of Mancherial and one Prem of Godavarikhani as well.

Bhaskar commended Mancherial ACP Ratnapuram Prakash, Inspector R Bansil and Sub-Inspector K Suresh for nabbing the peddlers and source of the ganja.