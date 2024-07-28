Two held for peddling ganja in Nirmal

Published Date - 28 July 2024

Ganja sachets seized from the accused persons who were arrested in Mudhole on Sunday

Nirmal: Two persons were arrested on charges of peddling ganja in Mudhole on Sunday. Ganja sachets weighing 443 grams worth approximately Rs 15,000 and a motorbike were seized from their possession.

Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar said Shaik Ahmed from Owaisi Nagar in Bhainsa and Imammiya Syed Dildar Ali of Dharmabad in Nanded district of Maharashtra were apprehended while trying to sell ganja at a hospital in Mudhole.

The two procured ganja powder from Parbhani of Nanded district a fortnight ago and were were targeting youngsters by packing it in tiny sachets.

Avinash Kumar urged the public to share information of ganja peddlers on 87126 59555 and 871265 9599. He stated that the identity of the informants would not be disclosed.

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila commended Mudhole Inspector Mallesh, Sub-Inspector Sai Kumar and Basar SI Ganesh for nabbing the two.