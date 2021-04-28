Four members of a family commit suicide over financial crisis

The father, Mancha Chandrasekhar, 35, was addicted to betting heavily on cricket which threw the family into a severe financial crisis

Kurnool: Four of family –father, mother and two children committed suicide consuming poison in Maldarpeta of Nandyal in the district on Tuesday.

The father, Mancha Chandrasekhar, 35, was addicted to betting heavily on cricket which threw the family into a severe financial crisis, police said.

He, along with wife Kalavati, 30, daughters Anjani, 15, and Akhila,13, took the extreme step unable to face the debt situation.

