Four of a family die within 45 days with unknown disease in Karimnagar

Though medical authorities have done different tests, they failed to find a particular reason for the deaths. Officials are waiting for forensic lab reports.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:21 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, four members of a family died within a span of 45 days with unknown disease. While two children and mother died in between November 16 to December 17, the head of the family breathed his last on Friday night.

It is the tragic story of Vemula Srikanth and his family members from Gangadhara mandal headquarters.

Srikanth and Mamatha had two children Amulya (5) and Advaith (20 months). The couple took Advaith to hospital as the boy developed fever, vomiting and motions. As the boy failed to recover, he was admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where the boy breathed his last while undergoing treatment on November 16.

Similar is the case of Amulya, who died on November 29. Shocked over the death of children, Mamath fell sick on December 15. Though Srikanth strived hard to save the life of Mamath, she also died on December 17 in a hospital in Hyderabad.

Srikanth, who fell sick a few days ago, also died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Karimnagar on Friday night. A 34 year old Srikanth used to work as a lecturer in a private college in Gangadhar.

As the doctors failed to find the exact reason for deaths, district malaria officials and Gangadhara PHC doctors visited the house of the deceased family on December 17. Besides blood samples of Srikanth’s parents, water samples of the well from where the victim’s family used water for drinking and other purposes were also collected.

On the other hand, the police department has sent Mamatha’s samples to the Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad.

It is learnt that nothing wrong was found in well water tested. Officials are waiting for forensic reports.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Gangadhara PHC medical officer Dr Sundhuja said that the exact reason for the death of family members was not yet known. Besides fever, they used to develop vomits and motions and died within a few days, she informed.

Besides blood samples of the deceased family, water samples of the well were also found normal, she informed and opined that forensic reports were only alternative to know the reason.

Gangadhara SI Raju said that they have sent Mamath’s sample to forensic lab to know the exact reason for the death of family members. Stating that it would take 30 to 45 days to get reports, he said that it was not possible to say the exact reason for the death of the family without report.