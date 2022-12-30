| Mck To Provide Snacks To Class X Students In All Govt Schools

Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has decided to provide snacks to Class X students studying in all government schools in town

Karimnagar: In order to extend support to poor students, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has decided to provide snacks to Class X students studying in all government schools in town.

Snacks will be provided to students during the study hour under ‘Vidyarthi Cheyutha’ (support to students) scheme from this academic year.

Every day, about Rs 20 to Rs 40 worth snacks will be provided to each student. A total of 700 students studying in different government schools in the corporation limits will get benefit under the scheme.

In this regard, MCK has adopted a resolution in its general body meeting held at the Collectorate auditorium here on Friday. MCK council members unanimously passed the resolution placed by the Mayor Y Sunil Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said that in order to extend support to the poor students studying SSC in government schools, MCK has decided to provide snacks from this academic year under Vidyarthi Cheyutha, which would be implemented by allocating special funds.

MCK general body has also discussed various issues relating to drinking water, drainages, roads, graveyards, shifting of garbage, and others.