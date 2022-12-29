Health Minister announces 100 bedded critical care unit to Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:49 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Health Minister T Harish Rao interacting with patients in the district headquarters hospital in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Health Minister, T Harish Rao sanctioned a 100 bedded critical care hospital in the district, while responding to the request of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar here on Thursday. The Health Minister, was here to participate in the annual day function of Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences and made a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao informed that a 50-bedded critical care unit would be established in every district across the state. Providing quality treatment to the public was the top priority for the state government. He said Telangana was the only state which has the highest medical seats in the country. Uttar Pradesh, wherein the double engine government was in power, was in the last place in the health education sector.

Telangana has become a role model in dialysis services. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has also appreciated dialysis services being provided to kidney patients in the state. It was the BRS government which sanctioned four medical colleges to erstwhile Karimangar district. Stating that the Karimnagar medical college would start from this academic year, he assured to provide all facilities in the college by allocating Rs 18 crore. BSc nursing and BSc paramedical colleges would also be started in the district.

Every month, about 750 deliveries have been done in the Mother and Child Health Center. Expressing happiness about the treatment and facilities being provided to patients in the district headquarters hospital, he said that out of hundred, 90 marks have been given to the hospital by the patients. Stating that all types of medicines were available in the hospital, he assured to modernize the hospital by allocating funds.