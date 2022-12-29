Telangana: Spurt in price of eggs as demand rises for New Year cakes

Since egg is an essential component in the preparation of cakes, demand for eggs has been enhanced during the last few days.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 07:33 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

File photo

Karimnagar: Spurt in the price of egg. There is Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 jump in the price of each egg in recent past. Thanks to new-year celebrations. People usually welcome new-year by cutting cakes. So, the manufactures will prepare cakes in a big way to meet the demand of the public. Since egg is an essential component in the preparation of cakes, demand for eggs has been enhanced during the last few days. As a result, the shortfall of eggs has been created in the market.

Except in exceptional situations, an egg usually sold in between Rs 4.30 to Rs 5. The price may slightly hike if layer birds are died in a big way due to any disease or heat weather conditions in summer season. Otherwise, there would not be major change in the price. However, new-year celebration increased the price of egg. Non formation of layer bird farms by poultry farmers has added fuel to the problem.

Also Read Hyderabad preps up for New Year festivities

Presently, an each egg is being sold in between Rs 6 to Rs 6.50. Some of the retailers are selling at Rs 7 as they have not been supplied eggs by suppliers. While a majority of retailers have stalled selling eggs, wholesale traders have cut down sales due to lack of supply. Speaking to Telangana Today, a wholesale trader, Srinivas, owner of Venkaeshwara egg center, said that every day, he used to sell 1,000 trays of eggs. Now, it has come down to 700 trays. Though he was ready to sell 1,000 trays, poultry owners were not supplying eggs. Poultry farmers were supplying eggs to other states as well as countries since there was a huge demand for eggs in the eve of new-year.

A retail trader, Kumaraswamy said that he has stalled sales since a wholesale trader, who regularly supplies eggs to him, was not supplying. Moreover, customers were not showing interest to purchase eggs by spending Rs 7, he said. Karimnagar is a major center for poultry industry. Every day, about 50 lakh eggs are being transported to Maharashtra, Nagpur, Chhattisgarh and other states.