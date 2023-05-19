Four remarkable moments in Prime Video’s web series ‘Dahaad’ that stay with us

Here, we present some of the most remarkable moments from ‘Dahaad’.

Hyderabad: The Amazon original series ‘Dahaad’ has been receiving rave reviews and audience love since its release last week. The buzz surrounding the title has transcended borders, with critics and audiences appreciating the series’ intense and gripping plot.

The crime thriller features numerous scenes that grip viewers, eliciting profound emotions for the characters, irrespective of their moral complexities.

However, if you haven't watched it yet, there are spoilers ahead.

Anjali confronts her mother on marriage

Anjali’s (Sonakshi) mother embodies the strength of those women who have courageously faced societal challenges while raising their daughters alone. However, as a concerned and anxious mother, she becomes determined to find a suitable husband for Anjali. However, during a tense confrontation born out of a series of unsuccessful attempts, Anjali reveals something that sends a shiver down her mother’s spine.

Devilal Singh, the feminist father

Gulshan Devaiah delivers a remarkable performance, embodying the multifaceted role of a devoted police officer, a loyal husband, and a progressive father with finesse. One particular scene stands out, where he adamantly ensures that his daughter receives equal opportunities, just like his son, by insisting she goes on a school trip. This scene is a masterpiece in itself, deserving applause.

Parghi opens up his vulnerable side

‘Tumbad’ fame Sohum Shah shines brilliantly as Inspector Parghi, a cop who transitions from being corrupt to virtuous. In the bleak world he inhabits, Parghi grapples with the overwhelming responsibility of bringing a new life into such a troubled environment. A pivotal moment occurs when he finally confesses to his wife that he is not ready to embrace fatherhood.

The different masks of Anand

Saving the best for last, Vijay Varma captivates viewers with his portrayal of a slimy and deceptive character, akin to a camouflaging chameleon. As revealed by Varma himself in an interview, his character, Anand Swarnakar, switches personas to ensnare unsuspecting women. But the actual scene that sends chills down our spines is him reciting ‘Prem Patra’ by poet Badri Narayan, at a point in the series where we know him at his unhinged best. When we truly see the heights Anand Swarnakar can reach to feed his perversions, Vijay Varma soars as a performer.