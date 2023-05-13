5 reasons why ‘Dahaad’ should be on your weekend binge-list

Hyderabad: Prime Video’s latest offering ‘Dahaad’ recently premiered on the streaming service, and is being showered with rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, this Amazon Original is an eight-episode crime drama that will truly keep you hooked till the very end, one suspense filled episode at a time.

With the 8-episodic series now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, here are five reasons why this series should be on your weekend binge-list:

Zoya-Reema’s power-packed duo

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have time and again proven their prowess with stories that are not just exciting to watch, but are also subtly laced with depth and understanding of the human mind, that they stay with the viewers for a long time.

Dappling across genres with ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, etc., it will be refreshing to watch them come together for an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Edge-of-your-seat drama

The gripping screenplay and phenomenal buildup of the story, combined with well-acted and well-directed narrative make ‘Dahaad’ an engaging watch. The creators have ensured that audiences are involved scene-by-scene alongside the characters, as they unfold the layers of the crime.

Sonakshi’s phenomenal OTT debut

Be it ‘Lootera’ to ‘Dabangg’, ‘Noor’ or ‘XXL’, Sonakshi has had a roller coaster of an acting journey, which was peppered with unique roles. With ‘Dahaad’, Sonakshi has added a first-of-its-kind role to her roster that just reinstates her acting prowess, and showcases her dynamism to the world.

Empowering female narrative

Written, directed, conceptualised and headlined by strong women, ‘Dahaad’ is a story that truly shines a spotlight on the gravitas that women hold in the society. It not just empowers multiple women to make a change, but also feels like a firm pat on the back of all ladies who are pulling their socks every day to fight the gender battles of the world.

Powerful ensemble cast

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah have all proved their acting prowess from the variety of roles they’ve done in their careers. Being praised for their depth, command over the character and when such an eclectic bunch comes together to deliver an engaging story, it becomes the perfect recipe for an unmissable blockbuster.