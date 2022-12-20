Hyderabad: Five-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Saidabad

A 5 year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by three minors at Saidabad in the city on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 5 year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by three minors at Saidabad in the city on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim who lives along with her parents in Saidabad was playing outside the home when the three minors aged 16 years, 11 years and nine years spotted her alone.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mild tension at a school in old city

“The trio on pretext of playing allegedly took the girl to the terrace of a house and sexually assaulted her. The locals who found the victim crying on the terrace informed the family about her presence and condition,” said the Saidabad police.

The family approached the police who registered a case and apprehended the three children.