Hyderabad: Teenage girl sexually assaulted by her classmates at Hayathnagar

According to the police, the victim was accosted by a group of her classmates who on a couple of instances sexually assaulted her and filmed the act using mobile phone.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:37 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: A teenage girl studying in tenth standard was reported to have been sexually assaulted by her classmates at Hayathnagar.

After threatening her ten days ago they sexually assaulted the girl again and later circulated the video in WhatsApp to few of their friends.

As the news reached the family, they approached the police who booked a case and apprehended the five juveniles. The police are questioning them.

More details awaited.