Fourteen Sudan evacuees from Telangana reach Mumbai

Fourteen persons from the State reached Mumbai on Thursday on a flight via Jeddah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Fourteen persons from the State, who were stranded in the strife-torn Sudan, reached Mumbai on Thursday on a flight via Jeddah.

According to former Warangal Collector B Gopi, who is part of the team coordinating the evacuee operations for the Telangana Government, all the 14 persons were from Hyderabad.

They had reached the Mumbai Airport on Thursday evening and were being provided accommodation and food by the State government at Mumbai for the night.

They would reach Hyderabad on Friday. While five of them would fly to Hyderabad on a morning flight on Friday, tickets were being booked for the remaining nine and they would also reach the city by Friday evening, he said.

Apart from the control room in Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, help desks have been set up by the State government in the Delhi and Mumbai airports as well to help those returning from Sudan, Gopi said.

The State government has been coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back home people from Telangana who were stuck in Sudan.

About 3,000 Indians are said to be stranded in Sudan after a conflict broke out between the country’s army and paramilitary forces 10 days ago.

Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi for the details of the Telangana people stuck in Sudan.

The State government is making arrangements in Delhi and Mumbai to send those reaching these airports back to Telangana in the same manner as those who came from Ukraine were sent to the State, officials said.