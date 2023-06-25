Foxconn facility: Work progresses at ‘Telangana Speed’ at Kongara Kalan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 AM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Work is progressing quite fast on the electronics manufacturing facility of Taiwanese contract manufacturing major Foxconn at Kongara Kalan on the city outskirts.

The work that has been completed so far is indicative of the speed that has become the Telangana Government‘s USP. The State Government had signed a pact with Foxconn on March 2 this year for setting up the company’s manufacturing facility. And, on May 15, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s electronics manufacturing facility was held at Kongara Kalan.

As assured, the company is also executing the manufacturing facility construction works at brisk pace. TSIIC had alloted 196 acres for setting up the facility and already unit construction works are being taken up at high speed and it is fast shaping up.

Foxconn is setting up the manufacturing facility with an investment of US$ 500 million. It was expected to generate 25,000 jobs initially and would be scaled up further.

Sharing a video of the works at the site, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the ‘Telangana Speed’ to which Foxconn chairman Young Liu had alluded to was being adopted well by his team as well.

“Just over a month ago, we had broken ground for the Foxconn plant at Kongara Kalan in RR District… Happy to share a glimpse of the brisk progress of the project…“Telangana speed” that the Foxconn chairman Mr. Young Liu alluded to is being adopted well by his team as well…” he tweeted.

