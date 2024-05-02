Krishank arrested for exposing CM’s forged circular, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the arrest of BRS leader Manne Krishank on charges of sharing an allegedly fake letter about the closure of university hostels and mess at Osmania University. He criticised the arrest, stating that Krishank was merely exposing government misinformation on social media.

He said the controversy arose after a notice was issued on March 18, indicating a shortage of water and electricity at OU, prompting student protests. The issue gained attention, with BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao criticising the government’s actions. However, the situation took a turn when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy posted a forged circular on social media, claiming it was issued the previous year.

“If anyone has to go to jail for circulating forged documents, it should be Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who posted a forged circular claiming to be from last year to blame the previous BRS government. The original document was shared in the OU students WhatsApp group by the OU vice-chancellor’s PRO in May during the last summer vacation which students shared with us,” he said, presenting the chat history of the OU students group to the media as proof.

Rao emphasized that Krishank’s arrest was unjust, considering he was merely highlighting the government’s mistakes. He demanded Krishank’s immediate release and called for holding Revanth Reddy accountable for posting fake documents. The party would fight the false cases against the BRS leader in court, he added.