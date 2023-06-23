State government accords permission to fill-up 1827 posts of staff nurse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

The State government accorded permission to fill-up 1827 posts of staff nurse in teaching hospitals that fall under DME.

Hyderabad: In yet another major step towards strengthening bed-side care for patients in government tertiary care teaching hospitals in Telangana, the State government on Friday accorded permission to fill-up 1827 posts of staff nurse in teaching hospitals that fall under Director of Medical Education (DME).

These recruitments will be taken up by the Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (TSMHSRB) and the posts to be filled are in addition to the 5,204 staff nurse posts which are already being filled for various health and other allied departments.

“The Recruitment Board shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications etc,” the GO said.

Almost all the 1827 posts of staff nurse are expected to be filled for new medical colleges, which have attached hospitals in districts, and the super-specialty hospitals that are coming-up in Hyderabad and Warangal.

“The BRS Government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao walks the talk on the issue of generating employment. The 1827 posts of Staff Nurse will be filled by way of Direct Recruitment under the administrative control of DME,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao, said.