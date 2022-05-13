Frame plans for achieving Haritha Haram targets: KTR

Published Date - 05:10 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has set a target of establishing model markets, bio-mining plants, faecal sludge treatment plants, advanced dhobi ghats, veg and meat markets, Vaikunta Dhamams, besides digital door numbering in all the urban local bodies before completion of this financial year.

At a workshop on Pattana Pragathi here on Friday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao wanted the ULBs to frame plans for achieving targets set for the forthcoming Haritha Haram. Addressing Mayors, Chairpersons and municipal staff from across the State, the Minister said more urbanization was expected to place during the next five years in the State. There was a need for planned growth to meet the increasing infrastructure demands, he said.

“Urbanisation has increased by nearly 46 percent in Telangana and during the next five years, 51 per cent of the population will reside in cities and towns,” said Rama Rao. In 2014, the State GSDP was Rs.5.60 lakh crore and due to comprehensive development in all fields, the State GSDP had increased to Rs.11.56 lakh crores. Major share of the GSDP generates from cities and towns, especially Hyderabad, which generates 45 per cent, the Minister explained.

During the State formation, there were only 68 ULBs in Telangana and 74 new municipalities were established, totaling to 142 ULBs across the State. In tune with the new ULBs, the required staff was not required but now recruitment was being taken up, the Minister said. The Municipal staff was doing a good job. Compared to municipal department, no other department’s staff works as hard and tirelessly, he said.

The Minister said municipal department job was a thankless job. “No one compliments you for keeping a city but if garbage is not cleared for a week, complaints are lodged. Right from councilors to the Minister no one is spared,” Rama Rao said.

