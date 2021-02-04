Free coaching and physical training for police job aspirants in Siddipet

Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis called upon the aspirants to approach their local police station with certificates and identity cards between February 11 and 17

By | Published: 12:01 am

Siddipet: With the objective of offering free coaching and physical training to police job aspirants from Siddipet district, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis called upon the aspirants to approach their local police station with certificates and identity cards between February 11 and 17. Since the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board is preparing to issue a notification for massive recruitment, Siddipet police initiated the process to conduct free coaching classes.

The Commissioner said aspirants must carry photocopies of their Xth, Intermediate marks sheet, Aadhar card, ration card, caste certificate and passport size photographs. Saying that they were planning to open multiple free coaching and training centres in various parts of Siddipet district to guide the youngsters land in a Police job, the Commissioner said that as many as 100 personnel out of 407 trained by them got Police jobs as they had conducted similar free coaching to youngsters ahead of the previous recruitment test.

Based on the number of applications they have received, the Commissioner said that they will finalise venues for coaching centres. Saying that Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Collector Siddipet were extending all support to the free coaching centres, Rao called upon the youth to put the opportunity to best use.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .