Free film making courses in seven Indian languages at Ramoji Film City

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 07:00 PM

Rfc

Hyderabad: Ramoji Academy of Movies (RAM) the digital film academy of Ramoji Group based at Ramoji Film City on Monday announced online filmmaking courses in seven Indian languages i.e. Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Bangla, besides English.

The filmmaking courses include Story and Screenplay, Direction, Action, Film Production, Film Editing and Digital Filmmaking.

The comprehensive courses provide specialized syllabi in the native languages, and they are free of cost, making it easier for enthusiastic individuals pursuing a career in filmmaking to learn.

These courses eliminate any limitations related to time and location, thereby expanding the accessibility of high-quality filmmaking programs.

To register for these RAM courses, there is no upper age limit or minimum qualification criteria. The minimum age requirement is 15 years and proficiency in the chosen language of study is mandatory.

The student must have a valid phone number and email address to receive the necessary communication. RAM provides a seamless and secure online environment enabled by Safe Exam Browser (SEB).

The structured course enables students to study step by step. Once the SEB browser is downloaded, the student will be presented with a detailed chapter and the corresponding tests.

The student needs to complete the current chapter and test before moving on to thenext, thus facilitating a streamlined and productive learning process.

RAM will monitor every student’s progress and evaluate performance at every stage of the course, allowing students to achieve academic excellence, the press release added Interested students can log on to www.ramojiacademy.com.