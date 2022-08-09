Free liver screening camp at South Asian Liver Institute

Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: South Asian Liver Institute is conducting free liver screening camp from 10 am to 4 pm on August 11 and 12 at its facility in Road No. 2, Banjara Hills.

Persons suffering from symptoms like skin and eyes that appear yellowish (jaundice), abdominal pain and swelling, swelling in the legs and ankles, itchy skin, dark urine colour, pale stool colour, chronic fatigue, pale stool colour, nausea or vomiting can take benefit from the free liver screening camp, a press release said.

The camp includes free consultation with physical examination along with Hepatitis B and C testing and 50 per cent discount in Liver Function Test, USG Abdomen and Pelvis etc. For details and free registration contact: 8070670670.