Freedom Oil announces new offer

Hyderabad: Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils announced a new Lite & White offer for its customers. As a part of the offer, customers will get a Vicco Vajradanti Tooth Paste worth Rs. 50 for free with every purchase of a 5 litre jar of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil. It is a non-sticky, non-greasy cooking oil with fortified Vitamin A and D and has the top rank in market share in sunflower oil category in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, a press release said.

P Chandra Shekhar Reddy, VP of Sales and Marketing said, “We are pleased to announce this offer as we always explore avenues to create and maintain consumer excitement by enhancing our offering to the consumers.”

