Hyderabad: Freedom, T-Hub to hold ‘Dialogue in the Dark’ till July 6

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: Aiming to create awareness about the abilities of persons with disabilities, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils in association with T-Hub is holding ‘Dialogue in the Dark (DID)’ at T-Hub till July 6.

The DID is India’s first darkness-themed empathy experience that allows participants to step into the shoes of a person with visual impairment, showcasing their abilities in a darkness-themed experience facilitated by individuals with visual impairment, a press release said.

This role reversal brings about a radical change in the mindset of visitors, leaving them with the understanding that people with disabilities need economically empowering opportunities, not sympathy, it said.

The objective of the DID is to break the stigma, prejudices, myths, and misconceptions associated with disability and to promote social inclusion of persons with disabilities. It is a unique sensory experience that allows participants to explore darkness using their four senses and is recognized as one of the most successful social experiments in the world, the press release said.