Freemasons of Telangana extend aid to children with Muscular Dystrophy

Present a cheque for Rs 50,000 during Mother's Day event to the family of Bokka Padma and Narasimha Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 May 2024, 04:35 PM

The boys have been suffering from muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disease that weakens muscle function. Due to this, they lost the ability to walk, sit right, and stand up and are under 24-hour assistance

Hyderabad: Freemasons of Telangana presented a cheque for Rs 50,000 during a Mother’s Day event to the family of Bokka Padma and Narasimha Reddy, whose children — Bokka Teja Vardhan (20) and Bokka Mani Vardhan (17), of Yamnapet Village in Ghatkesar — have been suffering from incurable Muscular Dystrophy for many years.

The Assistant Regional Grandmasters of Freemasons in Telangana, Proddaturu Veerabhadrudu, Dr Srirang Abkari, Anil Desai, and Ramesh Manchala, participated in the event and promised the family of the continuous monthly financial as well as material support to the children.

Padma was also honoured for her determination to raise the children by doing some errand jobs with both her sons suffering from such an incurable disease.

Along with Padma, three other women Dr Satya Bhama, mother of former Indian cricketer VVS Lakshman, Vimya Dhurvesh Aheer and Boyapati Subhashini, who were behind their children’s success were too honoured.