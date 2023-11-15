Hyderabad: Freemasons launch 9th leg of ‘Gift-a-Livelihood’ program

Poor petty traders, street vendors, and self-employed who cannot afford to buy tools, or implements to discharge their professional responsibilities may apply before November 18.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:28 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: The 9th leg of Freemasons’ Gift-a-livelihood’ has been announced inviting talented, hardworking, poor but who lack the right tools for the job, to apply. Poor petty traders, street vendors, and self-employed who cannot afford to buy tools, or implements to discharge their professional responsibilities may apply before November 18.

The beneficiaries need to share on WhatsApp No.9848042020 their photograph, Aadhaar Card, name, address, mobile number, name and description of the tool or tools, machinery and one reference with mobile number. They were requested not to call on the phone, just send WhatsApp only.

The free distribution will take place for 50 eligible people on November 24. The 9th leg of the Gift-a-livelihood initiative is scheduled on the occasion of Grand Festival 2023, the first-ever annual congregation of Freemasonry in Telugu states in the 62 years history of the Grand Lodge of India, the apex body of Freemasons in India, a press release said.

The identified beneficiaries will be provided tools worth around Rs 6000 to Rs.7000 each of their choice to carry forward their chosen profession.